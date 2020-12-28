Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:24 PM
DNCC frees bicycle lane at Manik Mia Avenue

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday conducted a drive against illegal food stands, installations, and parking on the Manik Mia Avenue bicycle lane.
During the drive, led by DNCC Executive Magistrate Md Masud Hossain, illegal installations, food stands, and parking occupying both sides of Manik Mia Avenue bicycle lane were evicted.
Two cars were fined Tk 2,500 for illegal parking on one of the capital's second dedicated bicycle lanes.
Also, around 100 makeshift shops were removed and five people were fined Tk600 for not wearing a surgical mask.
Bangladeshi bicyclists have been calling for separate lanes for them for a long time. And the country's first such lane was inaugurated in Agargaon in October 2019.


