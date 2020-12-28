Video
‘Bangabandhu Lecture Series’ begins today

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
DU Correspondent

A lecture series titled 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series' on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will begin on Monday on Dhaka University (DU) campus.
DU VC Dr Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the lecture series at university's Abdul Karim Virtual Auditorium.
University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah will address the inaugural ceremony as chief guest. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty and Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Science (CARAS) are organising the lecture series.


