Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Youths thrust on lawmakers’ role ending child marriage  

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Observer Desk

Youths called upon lawmakers to play a vital role in ending child marriage by motivating parents and ensuring Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).
They remarked this at a virtual views exchanging programme held on Sunday under Save the Children's youth advocacy project for ensuring SRHR for all and ending child marriage.
Six members of parliament, Aparajita Haque, Advocate Khodeza Nasreen Akhter Hossain, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Tamanna Nusrat and Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, took part at the event.
Taking part in discussion, the MPs supported the demands of the youths, saying that they would play their role in taking it forward. They also stressed on raising awareness about it and involvement of all concerned in this regard.                     
Youths said they are alarmed at increasing violence against women and children in the country. During corona pandemic, incidents of child marriage and rape increased further. They said it is possible to stop violence against women and end child marriage by motivating men to play their responsible role.    
Under the circumstances, youth change-makers drew the attention of MPs to enact laws and policies aimed at ending child marriage and ensuring SRHR for youths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Learn Bangabandhu to know Bangladesh
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) observes a one minute silence
DNCC frees bicycle lane at Manik Mia Avenue
Climate migration in Bangladesh may increase 7-fold by 2050: ActionAid
‘Bangabandhu Lecture Series’ begins today
Youths thrust on lawmakers’ role ending child marriage  
Woman killed for ‘dowry’, husband on the run
Commercial lamb farming venture launched in Barind region


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft