Youths thrust on lawmakers’ role ending child marriage  

Youths called upon lawmakers to play a vital role in ending child marriage by motivating parents and ensuring Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).

They remarked this at a virtual views exchanging programme held on Sunday under Save the Children's youth advocacy project for ensuring SRHR for all and ending child marriage.

Six members of parliament, Aparajita Haque, Advocate Khodeza Nasreen Akhter Hossain, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Tamanna Nusrat and Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, took part at the event.

Taking part in discussion, the MPs supported the demands of the youths, saying that they would play their role in taking it forward. They also stressed on raising awareness about it and involvement of all concerned in this regard.

Youths said they are alarmed at increasing violence against women and children in the country. During corona pandemic, incidents of child marriage and rape increased further. They said it is possible to stop violence against women and end child marriage by motivating men to play their responsible role.

Under the circumstances, youth change-makers drew the attention of MPs to enact laws and policies aimed at ending child marriage and ensuring SRHR for youths.





