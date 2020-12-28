

Now a new Corona variant targets our children



The rate of Coronavirus infection among children was very low at the beginning. But, the rate of infection has been shooting up in recent days.



According to the statistics of the Directorate of Health 34 children, aged from 0 to 10 years, and 57 children, aged from 11 to 20 years have died from Covid-19 in Bangladesh so far. The unofficial number may well be higher.



The first 'Paediatric Corona Unit' was opened at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for the treatment of Coronavirus-infected children. And a total of 24 corona infected children are now undergoing treatment there.



However, during the early days of the pandemic most of our children used to stay at home, and parents also didn't go outside their homes. But, now the situation has worsened since parents, guardians to most elderly people are travelling outside home while defying crucial health safety guidelines.



The most dangerous point on our children being infected is that our children would not be given any vaccine for this new strain, and people below 18-year-old would also not be vaccinated. Moreover, most children admitted at the DMCH have cancer and kidney ailments, and they are often tested Covid-19 positive. The mortality rate among the children with cancer or with other critical ailment is usually very high. But, when they are infected with the deadly virus, they also lose immunity, severely affecting the treatment of cancer.



This new variant of Coronavirus is infecting children at a massive rate. That is why the world is getting worried. At least 40 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas have cut off their flights with the United Kingdom. Not only our health experts, our parents and guardians must comprehend the depth of this grim reality.



The point, however, flights from the UK should have been cancelled. But that did not happen, and if flights are not cancelled, the new variant may well enter soon, and the responsibility for that could directly fall on the government and its aviation authorities.



To conclude with, if somehow this new strain enters Bangladesh, it will be horrifying for sure, and as every Covid-19 dedicated hospitals have become full with patients. It's not just people coming through airports, it's about 26 land ports and seaports - all of which need to be addressed. We should have control over these ports where our measures are vulnerable the most.



