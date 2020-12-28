Robbery in buses

Dear Sir

Recently the incident of robbery in the long-route buses heading to the capital has brought into light. As the media report reveals, formerly all of the robbers were drivers by profession and used to work in public transport. But over the last decade, they were arrested and sent to prison several times. In this way, they incorporated a robber gang, dealt robbery in the capital.



As they are well-organized, target oriented and know how to drive vehicles, they mainly target capital bound day-night buses coming from different districts at past midnight. Once a bus drops off passengers, the gang take control of the vehicle by confining the staffers then tie and blindfold the passengers inside, loot their money including valuables belongings at the gun and knife points simultaneously.



We, in earnest, appeal to the respective authority to conduct integral drives to arrest all the absconding members of the criminal gang, uproot their vicious crimes by ensuring exemplary punishment and thus feel the passengers, intended to reach their destination peacefully.



Wares Ali Khan, Narsingdi