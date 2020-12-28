

Degradation of moral values among university teachers



An ethical issue arises in a state of affairs when there is a divergence between two or more parties where one benefits at the disbursement of the other. It may also arise in a situation where there are moral rules or when at least one rule is dishonoured. Ethical issues are concerned with the ideas of right/ wrong, duties/ obligations, rights/ responsibilities and so on. In a higher educational institution especially in a university, the ethics can play a vital role in building an ethical university with morally developed and ethically strong communities. So to say, a university with ethics can lay the foundation on how to live ethically. It strives for emotional, moral, and physical development of students.

Several specific behaviours are perceived as completely unethical and found rare among the university teachers' practices. Some top ranked behaviour is as follows:

(i) Accepting money or gifts from students for grades

(ii) Making purposeful or continual repartee with female students

(iii) Ignoring strong indication of dishonest

(iv) Whipping or affronting junior colleagues/falsifying research data (same central score); and

(v) Engaging in sexual relationship with another faculty member or making negative comments in the class room about other teachers.



Unethical issues in the teaching profession are commonly expressed in moral deviations such as failure to maintaining scheduled class time, using the identical lecture notes while re-teaching a course, receiving mobile phone calls at some stage in teaching hours, comprise teaching on topics extensively different from syllabus, always bountiful lots of assignments and providing students with replication notes directly from the reference book, pressuring students to buy books are perceived by the teachers as unethical behaviours. But the results cannot be generalized to the entire university teachers.



A university teacher has to hold both moral and ethical novelty. "Ethics" leans towards decisions based upon individual character and the more subjective understanding of right and wrong by individuals - whereas "morals" emphasizes the widely-shared communal or societal norms about right and wrong. The prime responsibility of a teacher is to contribute to the intellectual development of students and other related belongings, at least in the context of the teacher's own area of expertise. Thinking of a university teacher we should consider the following:



1. Professional development training can help teachers to become better at planning their time and staying organized. This ultimately makes teachers more efficient and gives them extra time to focus on students rather than the paperwork. Students expect teachers to be subject matter experts for the topics they teach.



2. A good teacher should have trust, ethics, honesty, appreciation, engagement, empathy, and compassion. In addition, it is important to maintain confidentiality, but transparency is also essential.



3. Teachers would respect their colleagues and any conflicts that may arise because of the day to day dealings should be addressed with professionalism. When a university teacher respects the dignity of her or his colleagues and works cooperatively in the interest of fostering student development, then the student would bear a responsibility to ensure that these duties are consistent with their primary obligation to the university.



4. Teachers 'modelling' of morals and continuously reinforcing what is right and good can be a line of attack of promoting standards, helping students know their values, making morally principled decisions, not to rationalize dishonest behaviour.



5. A university should also has to promote

a. Easy interaction and communication: mutual respect, relationship with other staff and students

b. Institutional values should be augmented

c. Commitment towards profession

d. Segregation of high and low achievers and teach them separately

e. Students from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds should be provided training so that they may go back to the job market equipped for specific tasks

f. Quality of human interaction should be measured and promoted

g. There should be a system to tackle potential and relevant ethical violations that the university faculty and students can come across

h. Staff should not use confidential or other information for personal advantage or for the advantage of another

i. Staffs should use professional language and behaviour all the time, whether speaking with seniors, colleagues, juniors, or students.



6. Teachers enrich the society with intellectual and, in the long run, with sophisticated resources and, therefore, their physic and mind must be kept fresh and enlivened at any cost. Teachers should recognize themselves, not as professional persons, but as members of the labouring classes. When any occupational group finds itself exploited by another social group, political or local leader and area based group then the line between ethics and professions become very thin.



7. The universities in Bangladesh face some 'strange and undesirable difficulties' what educational institutions ought not to be. For having an additional charge, our teachers sometimes follow some unprincipled way of grouping or cheating which in turns make the environment very critical.



8. There are a lot of undesirable occurrences, influences and troubles which sequentially make the selfish university teachers an 'oiling machine' that we need to combat to run an educational institution. The root causes of such undesirable occurrences are connected to the degradation of inherent values, ethics and morality of the teachers. Actually these teachers are abusing the blessings of such a noble profession.



9. Unfortunately, fellow feeling and respect for fellow teachers are often missing nowadays. Often lack of respect for the teachers and stuffs is observed, which is not a good sign in any given society. Yet, I am not blaming the teachers entirely; rather it is the responsibility of the respective authority.



10. Allegations of unauthorized financial transactions in some universities and political patronage, favouritism, regionalism and religious identity are dominant drivers of corruption in a number of universities. In this gloomy situation, the government must judiciously look into all allegations of corruption and hold community responsible to account.



After all, it is not expected that a university teacher would run after acquiring money or fame at any cost. For this purpose he or she may have to involve in various unscrupulous jobs. It is expected that educated people would display honest behaviour, decency, good manners, and ethical conduct and will exercise any power by virtue of their appointment or any additional powers delegated to them from time to time in accordance with the approachable stand point.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor

at Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University









