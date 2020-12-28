

Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development



In addition to these mega-projects, activities to create more than one hundred economic zones in the country are ongoing. The aim is for these projects to be completed by 2030. This policy was introduced with the implementation of the 'Bangladesh Economic Zones Act' in 2010. Our premier is effectively dealing with numerous domestic and foreign conspiracies. By thwarting all conspiracies, the Honourable Prime Minister has transformed all fantasies into truth.





Now let's talk what happened before we started our dream project--the Padma Bridge. Building this magnificent bridge was the political commitment of Sheikh Hasina. Following the establishment of the Awami League government in the second term of the Awami League in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accelerated to build the Padma Bridge. She called for tenders for the main bridge and signed loan agreements with the bridge financing agencies --World Bank, JICA of Japan, Islamic Development Agency, and ADB. A loan for the Padma Bridge project of approximately $1.20 billion was authorized by the World Bank's board meeting on February 24. A loan deal was concluded with the World Bank on 28 April. On 18 May 2011, the Government of Bangladesh signed loan agreements with JICA, on 24 May with IDB, and on 6 June 2011 with ADB for the same project. Before the building of the Padma Bridge begins and the loan is handed over, the World Bank claims corruption. The US Ambassador stated in a letter dated September 9, 2011, that the then Minister of Communications, Syed Abul Hossain, lacked credibility that is the first nail in the plot against the Padma Bridge's construction.



A conspiracy theory becomes deeper when Bangladesh declines to employ a contractor of their choosing. The World Bank was reluctant, even in the end, to fund the construction of the Padma Bridge. The Prime Minister required the bridge construction work to be finished in December 2013 during the first government term and to ensure traffic. It was also possible to complete the work as per the schedule within the stated time. But too fast, the World Bank and the international community stood against building the bridge.



Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development



The government of Bangladesh was still keen to take a loan from the World Bank, amid numerous conspiracies and lies. Yet it does not deter their procrastination. Then the Bangladesh government proudly informed them of their tough decision, after several dramas of the World Bank and that was the government of Bangladesh would build the Padma Bridge with alternative funding if no decision is reached by January 2013.With integrity, prestige, patriotism, and accountability towards the people, the Honorable Prime Minister decided to build the Padma Bridge with our own funds. Since the World Bank is on the road to enforcing the domestic conspirators' agenda, even after offering the highest test of integrity. The construction work of the dream Padma Bridge began with our own money. On December 10, in the month of victory, the task of installing the 41st span was done. The 6.15 km long bridge is now completely visible through this operation.



In Bangladesh, the name of a multi-purpose road and railway bridge under construction is Padma Bridge. Through this Louhjong and Munshiganj are linked to Shariatpur and Madaripur. As a result, the north-eastern part of the country would be connected to the south-western part of it. The Padma Bridge is going to be the most daunting building project in history for a developing nation like Bangladesh. Once completed, twenty per cent of the country's economy's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by one point two per cent. Due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's indomitable leadership, it has been possible to build our bridge at our own cost.

Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossian, Member, Bangladesh University

Grants Commission (UGC) &

Director, Bangladesh Satellite

Company Limited (BSCL)







In Bangladesh, there are now ten mega projects ongoing. Work on the ventures is advancing at a rapid rate. The ongoing mega projects will be completed during the tenure of the current government and the people will reap various benefits from these projects unless there is a big accident or natural calamity. Some initiatives are already benefiting the people of this country. The quality of living of the people concerned can improve several times as soon as the projects are completed. These ten mega projects of the present government are- Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Metro Rail Project, Rail Link Project on Padma Bridge, Construction of Rail Line from Dohazari to Ramu via Cox's Bazar and Ramu via Ghumdhum, Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, Matarbari Coal Power Plant Construction Project, LNG Terminal Construction Project, Coal Based Rampal Thermal Power Plant Construction Project, Payra Port Construction Project, and Sonadia Deep Sea Port Construction Project.In addition to these mega-projects, activities to create more than one hundred economic zones in the country are ongoing. The aim is for these projects to be completed by 2030. This policy was introduced with the implementation of the 'Bangladesh Economic Zones Act' in 2010. Our premier is effectively dealing with numerous domestic and foreign conspiracies. By thwarting all conspiracies, the Honourable Prime Minister has transformed all fantasies into truth.Now let's talk what happened before we started our dream project--the Padma Bridge. Building this magnificent bridge was the political commitment of Sheikh Hasina. Following the establishment of the Awami League government in the second term of the Awami League in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accelerated to build the Padma Bridge. She called for tenders for the main bridge and signed loan agreements with the bridge financing agencies --World Bank, JICA of Japan, Islamic Development Agency, and ADB. A loan for the Padma Bridge project of approximately $1.20 billion was authorized by the World Bank's board meeting on February 24. A loan deal was concluded with the World Bank on 28 April. On 18 May 2011, the Government of Bangladesh signed loan agreements with JICA, on 24 May with IDB, and on 6 June 2011 with ADB for the same project. Before the building of the Padma Bridge begins and the loan is handed over, the World Bank claims corruption. The US Ambassador stated in a letter dated September 9, 2011, that the then Minister of Communications, Syed Abul Hossain, lacked credibility that is the first nail in the plot against the Padma Bridge's construction.A conspiracy theory becomes deeper when Bangladesh declines to employ a contractor of their choosing. The World Bank was reluctant, even in the end, to fund the construction of the Padma Bridge. The Prime Minister required the bridge construction work to be finished in December 2013 during the first government term and to ensure traffic. It was also possible to complete the work as per the schedule within the stated time. But too fast, the World Bank and the international community stood against building the bridge.The World Bank continues to produce gossip one by one. Following the allegations of the World Bank, on October 9, 2011, the then project director Rafiqul Islam was removed and on October 17, bridge secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan was transferred. The government took certain measures to ensure the integrity of the inquiry as soon as the allegations emerged. However, without offering loan assistance, the World Bank declared the suspension. In the building of the Padma Bridge, the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government have shown the utmost integrity that our Honorable Prime Minister still does. She has always followed a stance of zero tolerance against corruption. The Prime Minister maintained transparency, amid finding domestic and foreign conspiracies. The government was raised against many allegations. The communication minister was removed and shifted to another ministry on January 5, 2012. The ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) then assembled a team to investigate the World Bank's allegations. In the end, no proof of wrongdoing in the Padma Bridge project was found by the ACC investigation team which was proved again in Canadian court.The government of Bangladesh was still keen to take a loan from the World Bank, amid numerous conspiracies and lies. Yet it does not deter their procrastination. Then the Bangladesh government proudly informed them of their tough decision, after several dramas of the World Bank and that was the government of Bangladesh would build the Padma Bridge with alternative funding if no decision is reached by January 2013.With integrity, prestige, patriotism, and accountability towards the people, the Honorable Prime Minister decided to build the Padma Bridge with our own funds. Since the World Bank is on the road to enforcing the domestic conspirators' agenda, even after offering the highest test of integrity. The construction work of the dream Padma Bridge began with our own money. On December 10, in the month of victory, the task of installing the 41st span was done. The 6.15 km long bridge is now completely visible through this operation.In Bangladesh, the name of a multi-purpose road and railway bridge under construction is Padma Bridge. Through this Louhjong and Munshiganj are linked to Shariatpur and Madaripur. As a result, the north-eastern part of the country would be connected to the south-western part of it. The Padma Bridge is going to be the most daunting building project in history for a developing nation like Bangladesh. Once completed, twenty per cent of the country's economy's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by one point two per cent. Due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's indomitable leadership, it has been possible to build our bridge at our own cost.Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossian, Member, Bangladesh UniversityGrants Commission (UGC) &Director, Bangladesh SatelliteCompany Limited (BSCL)