Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:23 PM
43 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 27: Some 43 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,209 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday.
Of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, one in Natore, two in Joypurhat, 23 in Bogura, seven in Sirajganj and two in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,946 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 364 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.



