Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts

Nine persons including a couple and a Rohingya man were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Sherpur, Naogaon, Barishal, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in five days.

SHERPUR: Police detained a man along with 3kg of hemp in Nakla Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Detained Sujon Mia, 37, is a resident of Panchkahnia area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at early hours and arrested him with the hemp.

Officer-in-Charge of Nakla Police Station (PS) Md Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two persons along with 107 kilograms of hemp in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Mahbub and Hafijul Islam.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force stopped a pickup van in Joy Bangla area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the afternoon and detained them with the hemp.

Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Official ASP ATM Mainul Islam said the arrested were handed over to Manda PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 5 kilograms of hemp from Steamer Ghat area in the city on Thursday night.

The detainees are identified as Apu Mia, a resident of Cumilla District, and his wife Barsha Akter.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Steamer Ghat area at night and detained the couple with the hemp.

Confirming the matter, DB police officials said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a Rohingya man with 280 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Md Osman Gani, 22, son of Ezahar Hossain, a resident of Camp No. 2 under East Block E in Katupalong of Ukhia Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area in the evening and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested three persons along with 631 bottles of phensedyl in the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Shafiqul Islam, 40, a resident of Rajarampur Achinpara Village, Mashiur Rahman alias Sohan, 24, and Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, 23, of Terashia Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

RAB-5 Mollapara Camp sources said on information, a team of the elite force set up a check-post at Rahman Filling Station area under Kashiadanga PS at night and detained them along with the contraband syrup from a truck.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them in this connection.








