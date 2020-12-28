Amtali Press Club gets new committee

BARGUNA, Dec 27: A new committee of Amtali Press Club in the district has been formed.

A 10-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club office on Saturday morning.

Md Jasim Uddin Shiker and Md Zailul Abedin have been elected President and General Secretary (GS) respectively for one year term.

The other office bearers are: Md Nasir Uddin and Md Faisal Bari as vice-presidents; Mohammad Rafique Uddin and Md Arif Hossain joint GS; HM Kawsar Matbar as treasurer; and Md Abdullah Al Momen Nizam as office and publicity secretary.







