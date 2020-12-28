150-year-old floating haat over Sandha loses its importance



The floating paddy haat on the Sandha River in Banaripara Upazila. photo: observer

Mainly due to lack of developed communication, the traditional haat is failing to stay on the track at this time of changing with modernity, locals said.

During British regime, this haat was established to facilitate trading of paddy and rice.

Over 100 years back, this haat was the bazar for well-known Barishal Balam Chal (rice). That popular Balam variety would be processed in Banaripara. With the proliferation of hybrid varities, Balam is set to lose its market and tradition at a time.

The haat is getting diminished with expansion of other markets selling the modern varieties of rice, trading sources said.

Traders, farmers and huskerts of remote areas are shifting away from the haat.

Besides, Balam, for other rich varieties, hundreds of wholesalers would come to that haat from Dhaka, Faridpur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Khulna, Patuakhali, Sandwip and other districts.

To sell paddies in the haat, traders from Sylhet, Bhairab, Ashuganj, Mymensingh, Sandwip, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Bhola, Jhenidah and Jashore woud come here also.

Other businesses in Banaripara are depended on this haat as well.

In the very past, there were about 25,000 rice producers and millers in that haat. By the end of the '90s, over 5,000 families were depended on rice and paddy trading.

There is now a handful of rice mills and huskers in the upazila. About 70 per cent people of the upazila were directly and indirectly engaged in this profession. They are less than 10 per cent.

Usually, this haat sits on Saturday and Tuseday. Yet trading takes place on Sunday and Wedbnesday as well.

In the past, in the upazila, 90 per cent people of Nalshree, Didihar, Dandaat, Baishari, Masjid Bari, Awar, Kalir Bazar, Khoda Bokhs, Malanga, Chakhar, Bakpur, Jhirarkathi, Bhaitsor, Chalitabari, Chawlakathi, Kazlahar, Brahmankathi, Jammudwip, Nazirpur and other areas were depended on this haat for livelihood.

At present, purchasing paddies from the haat, man and woman are producing rice together. Yet they are being exploited by local wholesalers. So, they are shifting to other professions.

Before, there woud be arrivals of thousands of boats on the river ranging from Banaripara Bandar Bazar, Pachhimpara Dandahaat to Rayerhat. Now the boat-based haat is sitting from Banaripara Launch Sation to Dandahaat in the west bank of the Sanbdha River.

On various grounds, husking people reached clashes with Mahajans in 1989-90. The traders started shifting away from the haat. They established alternative haats in different upazilas.

In the last one and half a decades, most of the kuthials (huskers) lost their working capitals. Their business became squeezed. Many have sold their boats. Warehouse owners are getting compelled to leave the haat. About 40,000 people are indirectly engaged with the haat have fallen in financial hardships.





