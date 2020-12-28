Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Countryside

Farmers profit from black baby watermelon in Bhola

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020
Our Correspondent

A black baby watermelon orchard in Bhola. photo: observer

BHOLA, Dec 27: Experimental farming of watermelon of black baby variety achieved success in different upazilas of the     district.
Using modern agro-technology device, the black baby watermelon is being cultivated at a cost-effective entrepreneurship. It is making place in the traditional farming as a cash crop with encouraging profits.      
According to official sources, witnessing prospective return from farming of this type of melon, farmers are shifting from conventional crops, and, they came to shift to black baby cultivation at a time when their frustration was looming over old cropping.
A visit to Bhola Sadar, Daulatkhan and Borhan Uddin upazilas found non-seasonal watermelon farmlands. In the backdrop of reversed seasonal paradigm for the climate when the summer and the winter make no difference, the new variety of watermelon has brought a bright entrepreneurship.
In the last year, one entrepreneur of Char Pata Village in Daulatkhan Upazila Sourab Hawlader made his experimental farming of black baby watermelon an encouraging success.  Yet his endeavour was effectively assisted by a private organisation, Grameen Jan Unnayan Sangstha (GJUS).
The main interest side is lying with higher yield and demand of the black baby watermelon. So, Sourab is being followed by others.
To mention, GJUS was assisted by government owned Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF). Taking farming training  from GJUS, 60 farmers cultivated black baby watermelon in six acres of land. They were provided with seed, fertiliser  and tools.
The device of scaffolding system was provided by the upazila agriculture office. Compared to the local watermelon farming cost, the farming cost of black baby watermelon is less by a half.
Later, they started selling watermelons within two months, and prices were fair. Its test and look drew consumers. Growers got farming interest as well.
Growers Sajal Bhawal and Chan Mia of Sachra Village in the Borhan Uddin Upazila said, "We didn't see such watermelon before. Taking seed, fertiliser and training from GJUS, we have farmed black baby in 10 decimal land. We have a good profit from a sale of Tk 35,000."
According to them, these 10 decimal land was farmed at Tk 15,000.
Another Mithil Chowdhury of Ram Keshab Village in the upazila said, in the past years, he suffered irrecoverable losses from old crop farming due to foul weather. This year he has cultivated baby watermelon in eight decimals. The growth has been good. He has sold melons of Tk 30,000 against the farming cost of Tk 12,000.
Seeing his profit, other growers like Siddik Bepari, Zakir Hossain and Shahidul Bepari have decided to shift to baby watermelon farming in the next year.
Executive Director of GJUS Zakir Hossain Mahin said, baby watermelon was not cultivated in Bhola before.
He also said they assisted farmers with seed, fertiliser and training in 2019 and 2020. This year farmers have achieved huge success from the black baby cultivation, he claimed.


