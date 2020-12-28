Farmer dies unnaturally at Mohammadpur

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Dec 27: A farmer died when his lungi (a traditional clothe) got stuck with the wheel of a running power tiller while working in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Ziaur Rahman Khan, 28, was the son of Md Hares Khan, a resident of Char Madhabpur Village under Babukhali Union in the upazila.

The family sources said Ziaur was cultivating a piece of cropland nearby the house through power tiller in the afternoon.

At one stage, his lungi got caught up with the wheel of the running power tiller accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital first and later shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition. Later, he died there at midnight.

Sub-Inspector of Babukhali Police Investigation Centre Farhad Hossain confirmed the incident.






