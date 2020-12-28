Four killed in separate road mishaps

Four persons were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Jhenidah, Lalmonirhat, Gopalganj, Natore and Netrakona, in two days.

JHENIDAH: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 15, son of Ikhtiar Hossain, a resident of Bestpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shailkupa Police Station (PS) Jahangir Hossain said Parvez went to visit his maternal uncle's house in Nagpara Village and went out with his uncle's motorcycle in the afternoon.

Later, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Fakirbari area, which left Parvez critically injured.

He was rushed to Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

LALMONIRHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Joynul Abedin, a resident of Boiragikomor area under Pnacha Mohendranagar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a Lalmonirhat-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Dhaka hit hard a motorcycle carrying three persons coming from opposite direction in Shimultala area of Barabari Union at around 8:30am, leaving Joynul dead on the spot and three others including a pedestrian injured.

The injured were taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

Lamonirhat Sadar PS OC Shah Alam confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A college student was killed in a collision between an easy-bike and a motorcycle in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nayon Karmaker, 19, an intermediate first year student of a local college.

Quoting locals, Kotalipara PS OC (Investigation) Md Jakaria said a motorcycle collided head-on with an easy-bike in Bandhabari area in the afternoon, which left the motorcyclist Nayon critically injured.

He was taken to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Five members of a family were injured as a lorry collided head-on with a microbus in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The injured are Nasim Uddin, 18, son of Maqbul Hossain, and his sister Mina Khatun, 21, Belly Begum, 48, Jahanara Khatun, 33, and Ripon Hossain, 32. They all are residents of Kalar Para area in Dhunat Upazila of Bogura.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway PS Abdul Khaleque said the accident took place in Agran Sutirpar area on the Banpara-Hatikumrul Highway in the afternoon, which left them injured.

The injured were rescued and rushed to different hospitals in the upazila, the SI added.

NETRAKONA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 18, a resident of Kalihati Upazila of Tangail. He worked as a truck assistant.

Local sources said Billal fell from a sand-laden truck when it hit hard another stationary truck in Jawani area at early hours. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.







