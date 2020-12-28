Video
Blankets distributed among poor people at Matiranga

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Dec 27: Blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Farzana Akhter Bobi distributed the blankets among helpless people of Purba Khedachhara, Taifa, Khantila and Kazipara areas at night. AC Land Farzana Akhter Bobi said the blankets were distributed from the fund of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following the instruction of the district administration.


