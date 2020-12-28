Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A transport worker reportedly committed suicide by taking poison after failing to pay off debt in Bagha Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Zillur Rahman, 35, was the son of late Inshar Mandal, a resident of Chakchhatari Village in Bagha Municipality.
Local sources said Zillur Rahman took pesticide in his house at around 4:30pm on Friday.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Bagha Upazila Health Complex.
Although poison was removed from his body there, the on-duty doctor referred him to shift Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated.
Later, he died at RMCH at around 3am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Taslima Khatun, 25, was the wife of Likhon Mia, a resident of Gopalnagar Village under Bhandarbari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said she might have committed suicide as her husband has an extra-marital affair.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Dhunat PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the         incident.


