THAKURGAON, Dec 27: An elderly woman of the district died of coronavirus at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, 75, was a resident of Sadar Upazila. She was also suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 28 in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Friday night.