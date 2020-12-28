Date juice extractors in Thakurgaon hiccup to meet demand

THAKURGAON, Dec 27: The demand for date juice and molasses is increasing in the district. But the supply is not meeting the rising demand.

According to field sources, for the first time, molasses is being produced from the date juice in Thakurgaon.

Extractors said, the molasses demand has increased for being produced in natural environment. They said, they are hiccupping to supply juice to meet the demand.

Every day, hundreds of purchasers and visitors are thronging for sap and molasses.

There is a date orchard beside Bochapukur Mohan Sugarcane farm in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

This year, after a long time, the sugar mills authorities have leased the date orchard commercially. A number of seven extractors of Rajshahi took the lease at Tk 22,000. Later, they started collecting juice and producing molasses. So far, they have spent Tk 1,20,000.

There is a total of 600 date tress in the orchard. Per day, on an average, 500 litres of juice is being collected from 400 trees.

A total of average 80 kg of molasses is being produced from this quantity of sap. By selling sap and molasses, they are benefitting financially.

An extractor Sujan Ali said, they don't have to go to market for selling sap or molasses: purchasers come to them. Some of them make advances before one week for sap and molasses, he referred. But we cannot supply accordingly, he added.

Due to a bit of less extraction of juice, customers' demand cannot be met, he explained. At present, one litre of juice is selling at Tk 50 while one kg molasses at Tk 150.

One customer from Baliadangi Upazila Hossain Ahmed said, "I came at 7am to purchase juice and molasses. But selling was finished before my coming."

Many like him are going back without juice or molasses.

A group of teens from Panchagarh District said, by 6am, they started journey by bike to buy date juice. They drank two jars of juice at Tk 700. A number of locals who came to the orchard to purchase sap and molasses said, these are naturally pure or free of adulteration. The juice and molasses are very tasty, said Aftab Hossain, one of the teens.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Aftab Hossain said, in the winter season, huge quantity of date juice is produced in this locality. Demands of the sap and molasses are very high.

Extractors are passing busy time in the collection of sap and making molasses, he informed.

According to him, the molasses being produced from sap is making a significant in boosting economy in the locality.







