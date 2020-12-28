Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Next Afghan peace talks in Doha

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

KABUL, Dec 27: The next round of negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be held in Qatar from next month, a top official said on Sunday, despite President Ashraf Ghani's recent calls for them to be moved home.
Peace talks began on September 12 at a luxury hotel in Doha, but negotiations are currently on a break until January 5.
"The second round of talks will begin on January 5 in Doha," said Faraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, which is leading the overall peace process in the country. "The leadership committee of the council ... decided to hold the talks in Doha," he tweeted, adding that many of the countries that had earlier volunteered to host the talks withdrew their offers because of Covid-19.    -AFP



