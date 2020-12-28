Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Spain ruling coalition divided over four-day work week

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MADRID, Dec 27: Spain's coalition government is deeply split over a proposal to shorten the work week to four days to fight high unemployment sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure is being pushed by far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government which has ruled the eurozone's fourth largest economy since January.
Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, the leader of Podemos, announced earlier this month that the labour ministry was looking into reducing work hours, saying this "could without a doubt favour the creation of employment".
He was responding during a TV interview to the proposal made by a far-left lawmaker that called for the work week to be reduced to 32 hours from the current 40 hours.
"Work time requires a new concept which dares to challenge, as we do, the laws and customs of the working world," added Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, also from Podemos, on Twitter.
The proposal comes as the New Zealand branch of Unilever earlier this month began a trial of a four-day work week for its staff in the country.
Germany's powerful IG Metall union has also floated the idea.    -AFP


