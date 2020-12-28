Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Defying harsh winter, farmers continue agitation

Resume dialogue with Delhi on December 29 Tractor march on December 30

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Farmers beat utensils during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at the Toll Plaza, on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 27. photo : AFP

Farmers beat utensils during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at the Toll Plaza, on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 27. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: Thousands of farmers agitating against the three new Central agriculture laws stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations.
The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago.
The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.
They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.
Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping.
The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the routes that remained closed owing to the agitation and suggested them to take alternative roads.
The Chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders.
Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44, it tweeted.
Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next Afghan peace talks in Doha
Three killed in Illinois shooting
4 killed in Pak army copter crash
Spain ruling coalition divided over four-day work week
Putin decides to get virus vaccine
Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute
Chinese delegation in Nepal amid political crisis: Report
Defying harsh winter, farmers continue agitation


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft