Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden warns of ‘devastating consequences’ of Trump block on pandemic relief

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, Dec 27: US President-elect Joe Biden warned on Saturday of "devastating consequences" if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.
Biden spoke out as millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire after Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt -- demanding lawmakers more than triple the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers.
"This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits," Biden said in a statement.
The stimulus measure is wrapped up with a $1.4 trillion funding bill, without which the government will be forced to shut down at midnight Monday.
"In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk," Biden added.
"In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays."
In a video late Tuesday, Trump, who is due to leave office in less than a month, called the $900 million bill "a disgrace" -- despite it being passed Monday with a large bipartisan majority after months of negotiation.
The legislation was designed to throw a lifeline to businesses and people struggling to keep their heads above water.
But in a pre-recorded statement made in the White House, Trump said he would refuse to accept the bill without changes increasing the checks to taxpayers to $2,000.
'Dark winter'
"I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill," Trump reiterated Saturday on Twitter.
The move puts the Republican president at odds with his party's Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who have ruled out any larger stimulus measures.
Republicans on Thursday blocked a Democratic effort to increase the payments that would go to all taxpayers earning up to $75,000 a year, with smaller amounts for those making up to $99,000.
"Delay means more small businesses won't survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by Covid-19," Biden added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next Afghan peace talks in Doha
Three killed in Illinois shooting
4 killed in Pak army copter crash
Spain ruling coalition divided over four-day work week
Putin decides to get virus vaccine
Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute
Chinese delegation in Nepal amid political crisis: Report
Defying harsh winter, farmers continue agitation


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft