Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leicester strike late to frustrate Man Utd

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LEICESTER, DEC 27: Leicester and Manchester United missed the chance to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as the battle between second and third ended 2-2 at the King Power on Saturday.
Slow starts had been a feature for United on the road this season as they had won their previous six away league games despite conceding first.
However, this time it was the Red Devils who twice failed to hold onto the lead given to them by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.
Harvey Barnes's thunderous strike levelled before half-time and Jamie Vardy's predatory instincts kept Leicester one point and one place above United in the table as his shot deflected in off Tuanzebe five minutes from time.
Liverpool's lead at the top now stands at three points and Jurgen Klopp's men can move further clear when they host West Brom at Anfield on Sunday.
"One point is not the worst result but we are disappointed we didn't get away with three," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"We had loads of big chances and we could've finished it off. They are a very dangerous side, a quality side, and Vardy just shows his quality."
Solskjaer has been keen to put an end to his side's sluggish starts and should have been celebrating inside 90 seconds when Rashford headed over Fernandes's inch-perfect cross with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat.
The England international was not so forgiving to the Foxes when given a second chance midway through the first-half as he swept Fernandes's prodded through ball into the bottom corner for his 13th goal of the season.
However, Barnes hauled his side back into the game with one moment of brilliance as his powerful blast from outside the box had too much power for De Gea on 31 minutes.
United continued to pose the greater threat, but lacked the killer instinct on the counter-attack that has played a major role when they have had success this season.
Paul Pogba again had to make do with a place on the bench, but the Frenchman made an instant impact when he was introduced just before the hour mark and helped United take control of the midfield.
Solskjaer's men were still most dangerous when given space to run in behind as Fred fed Rashford whose fierce shot was repelled by a brilliant save by Schmeichel.
Moments later Rashford was the creator as Anthony Martial coolly slotted beyond the giant Dane in the Leicester goal, but this time the offside flag, backed up by a VAR review, denied United.
Edinson Cavani was also brought off the bench by Solskjaer in search of a winner in the final 15 minutes and the Uruguayan made a big impact as he fed Fernandes for the Portuguese to drill home his 14th goal of the season.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester strike late to frustrate Man Utd
Swansea climb to second in Championship
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea
Man City title challenge gaining momentum
Pakistan stumble in reply to New Zealand's 431
Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected on today
Shanaka shines as Sri Lanka reach 396
Shakib only Bangladesh player places in ICC ODI XI of decade


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft