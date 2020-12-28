Swansea climb to second in Championship

LONDON, DEC 27: Swansea moved into second place in the Championship with a 2-0 victory at struggling QPR, while new Watford manager Xisco Munoz made a winning start against leaders Norwich on Saturday.

Goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe lifted Steve Cooper's Swansea into the automatic promotion places as the race to reach the Premier League heats up.

QPR have now gone eight matches without a win and boss Mark Warburton is under increasing pressure.

At Vicarage Road, Xisco got off the mark with a 1-0 win after becoming Watford's fifth manager since the start of last season following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic.

Ismaila Sarr's first-half goal was enough to sink the Canaries, who remain four points clear of Swansea.

Norwich were convinced they should have had a late penalty when Watford substitute Adam Masina tripped Teemu Pukki in front of goal. -AFP







