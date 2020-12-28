Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell (L) vies with Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 26, 2020. photo: AFP

Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell (L) vies with Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 26, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, DEC 27: Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's emphatic 3-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday as a "turning point" in his troubled side's season.
Arteta's side sat just three points above the relegation zone before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium after their worst start to a season since 1974-75.
But the Gunners produced their best performance this term to out-class their London rivals.
Alexandre Lacazette's controversial penalty opened the scoring before Granit Xhaka's superb free-kick increased Arsenal's lead before half-time.
Bukayo Saka bagged Arsenal's third goal after the break as they won in the Premier League for the first time in eight games stretching back to November 1.
Tammy Abraham's late strike was no consolation for woeful Chelsea, who missed a penalty through Jorginho in the final moments.
Moving six points clear of the bottom three will buy Arteta a little breathing space following talk he was in danger of the sack after just a year in charge.
"It's a really big win for us. We were really disappointed and frustrated with the results," Arteta said.
"The players and fans were suffering and today is a really special day. It doesn't get any better; Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we've done it.
"Hopefully this is a turning point and will elevate the confidence of the team because I know that they can play at this level.
"It is how consistent we are throughout the game to sustain that level."
With matches against Brighton and West Brom coming next in their Christmas schedule, Arsenal have a chance to climb to a healthy league position heading into 2021.
"The spirit before the game was really positive, they really wanted it," Arteta said.
"I am pleased for the players and for the supporters, We have let them down for many weeks so it was a good day."
Having won the FA Cup final against Chelsea in August, Arteta has now delivered two major blows to Blues boss Frank Lampard this year.
Chelsea would have gone second with a victory, but instead they remain six points behind leaders Liverpool after a third defeat in their last four league games.
Lacklustre in attack, short of drive in midfield and bereft of a cutting edge up front, Chelsea's £200 million ($267 million) pre-season overhaul is yet to pay off.
"I'm angry because I want us to win games. We were lazy to give away a penalty, lazy to give away a free-kick that he puts in the top corner," Lampard said.
"I'm very disappointed in the way we approached the first half because some things in football are basics.
"It is not tactics or systems, it is do you want to run, back your team-mate out and sprint? Or do you want to jog and say 'maybe I don't have to run' and we took that decision instead of the right one."
Arsenal made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Kieran Tierney got across Reece James into the Chelsea area and tumbled under the slightest contact from the panicked defender.
Michael Oliver's debatable decision to award a penalty survived a VAR review and Lacazette sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.
It was no more than Arsenal deserved for a vibrant first half and Arteta was celebrating again in the 44th minute.
N'Golo Kante fouled Saka and Xhaka did his bit to get back in favour when he whipped a brilliant 20-yard free-kick over the Chelsea wall and into the top corner.
Saka made it three in the 56th minute as Hector Bellerin and Emile Smith Rowe combined to send the youngster into the area and his cross-shot looped over Mendy into the far corner.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester strike late to frustrate Man Utd
Swansea climb to second in Championship
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea
Man City title challenge gaining momentum
Pakistan stumble in reply to New Zealand's 431
Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected on today
Shanaka shines as Sri Lanka reach 396
Shakib only Bangladesh player places in ICC ODI XI of decade


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft