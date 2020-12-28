Video
Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected on today

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
BIPIN DANI

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set to erect Arun Jaitley's bronze statue at the Stadium on 28th December, the birth anniversary of the late politician, who passed away in August last year.  
This despite the concern raised by former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who in the protest even has suggested removing his name from the spectators' stand.
Interestingly, Jaitley's statue has been prepared by the same sculptor who designed the Sardar Patel statue at Statue of Unity.
The statue is ready and even the pedestal is constructed, it (statue) has been delivered at the stadium", one of the sources said.
Bedi issue
Issues on Bedi's concerns over the statue are not resolved yet.
"Look Bedi is a God father of cricket. Will take some time to sit with him (to resolve the differences), Rohan Jaitley, the son of late Arun Jaitley, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Delhi said.
Earlier, the DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara said, "look Bedi is a legendary cricketer and his contribution to the game is praise worthy but at the same time late Jaitley has done for the stadium cannot be ignored".
"With the encouragement of Jaitley, the Indian team has seen Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and few other cricketers".
"Our management people would love to sit with Bedi and sort out the differences", he added.
Dr. Narottam Puri and Dr. Ravi Chaturvedi, the renowned cricket commentators were two among the others who were consulted before the authorities put Bedi, Mohinder Amanrnath and Virat Kohli's names to the stands.
Because of the Covid-19, guests in large numbers are not invited.


