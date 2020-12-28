Mohammedan SC near the quarters beating Muktis 4-1



Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrating after winning the match against Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BFF

Following the win, Mohammedan collected its first three points. Another challenger of the group Dhaka Abahani also had three points and both the teams are currently at the top place of the three-team group and in better position for qualifying to the quarterfinals. Muktijoddha, the all reds, is at the bottom of the table with zero point yet the club still has chance to alter the fate in the next match also the group's last match against Abahani.

The fate of the group tops will be decided in the match which is scheduled to be played on 30th of December at 5:45pm at the same venue.

On Sunday, Muktis could go ahead in the 27th minute if a shot of Cameroon striker Bekamenga had found the net.

Mohammedan striker Aminur Rahman Sajib had the golden opportunity to score in the 33rd minute when the ball was dropped right before him after slipping hands of Muktijoddha custodian yet the striker frustrated the fans.

The black and white outfits succeeded in opening the net in the 42nd minute after they were awarded a free kick while their Nigerian midfielder Abiola Nurat was tackled downed by Muktis defender near the D-box. Local midfielder Habibur Rahman Shohag didn't miss the chance to take the lead.

The all reds levelled the margin in the 68th minute when their Uzbekistan striker Akbarali Kholdarov sent a cross of defender Sujan Miah into the post with a precise header.

73rd minute, a quick Muktijoddha midfielder Tarikul Islam rose the hope of fans high as he rushed through the midfield and came near the danger zone alone though his attempt was prevented by the opponent defenders timely.

On the other hand, the handful fans of Mohammedan from the galleries kept cheering loud for the booters and the booters certainly returned the flavour in the next few minutes.

Black and white fans celebrated the second goal in the 76th minute when defender Atikuzzaman converted a corner of midfielder Habibur Rahman Shohag with a header.

Mohammedan widened the margin with a 81-minute goal. Receiving a cross from striker Aminur Rahman Sajid, Nigerian midfielder Abiola Nurat sent it home.

The black and white outfits sealed the fate of the match 4-1 while Nigerian midfielder Nurat fired opponent post in the 83rd minute of the match.

Now, defending champion Bashundhara Kings will face off Chittagong Abahani today (Monday) at 5:00 pm in a Group-C match.







