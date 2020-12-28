India in driving seat against Australia in 2nd Test



India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) celebrates scoring his century (100 runs) as teammate Ravi Jadeja (R) looks on during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne on December 27, 2020. photo: AFP

It was a determined and crucial knock against a world-class attack by the mild-mannered 32-year-old, who assumed the captaincy from Virat Kohli after he returned home for the birth of his first child.

Batting at four, he faced 200 balls for his 104 to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Ravindra Jadeja was not out 40.

The hosts took just four wickets during a frustrating day in the field as the match began to slip away with India zeroing in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets in Adelaide.

"Not our best day, but not our worst," said Australia's Mitchell Starc, who has two wickets but also saw catches put down off his bowling.

"Jinx (Rahane) batted really well through the day there and they had some pretty good partnerships.

"I thought there was some really good stuff from us as well, we just didn't capitalise on some of the chances we created to finish in a better position.

"We're just going to have to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can."

While Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week.

Debutant Shubman Gill chipped in with an impressive 45 and paid tribute to Rahane.

"His knock was all about patience. Sometimes against such a high-quality bowling attack you go into your shell and then you're not able to score runs," he said.

"The way Ajinkya played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch, the way he saw off the tough periods and the loose balls he was making sure he put them all away." -AFP









