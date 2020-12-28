Video
People under 18, pregnant women, chronic patients not to be vaccinated

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said people under the age of 18, pregnant women and people suffering from chronic disease would not be vaccinated.
The Minister came up with the disclosure while speaking to journalists after visiting the vaccine lab at the National Control Laboratory of the Department of Drug Administration on Sunday.
Zahid Maleque said, "According to World Health Organization (WHO), those who are under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated as no trial has been done on them. Even pregnant and people suffering from chronic disease will also not be vaccinated.  About five crore people have this condition in the country." "People have to register online to get the vaccine. All preparation have been finished to bring coronavirus vaccine as earlier we've placed our demand. After getting approval from WHO we will get the vaccine," he added.   
Replying to a question of how rural people will get this vaccine, the Health Minister said, "We've prepared district level committees and rural people will get vaccine on the basis of fairness."
He claimed, "Bangladesh have shown expertise to combat the deadly virus and it has been recognized over the world as according to a report by Bloomberg News, Bangladesh has gained the first position in South-Asia and the 20th position in the world to have successfully combated the virus whereas neighbouring country, India and even the USA and many other countries are behind Bangladesh."


