Biman’s regular flights to Muscat from tomorrow

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday announced resumption of regular flights on the Dhaka-Muscat-Dhaka route from tomorrow (December 29) following the Oman government's lifting of the ban on operating international flights to and from Muscat.

The national flag carrier announced the resumption of flights through a press release.

Passengers of the cancelled flights were requested to contact the nearest Biman sales office. Seats will be allocated on a priority basis subject to vacancies on the flight.

On December 21, the Oman government imposed a ban on all international flights.







