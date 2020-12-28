Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dohazari-Cox\'s Bazar Rail Line

60 girders for 38 bridges arrive at Ctg Port

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail LineCHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: A total of 60 girders for 38 bridges of the 100-km -long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line Project have arrived at the Chattogram Port.
Engineer Mafizur Rahman, Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the constructions of 28 bridges of the project had so far been completed. The total number of the bridges of the project is 38. The constructions of other 10 bridges are going on, he said. Mafizur Rahman said a total of 140 girders are needed for 38 bridges. "The girders that arrived at the Chattogram Port were unloaded from the ships.
Installations of those girders on the bridges will begin in January next year."
The Project Director hoped that the rest of the girders would arrive in February next. The constructions of four major bridges - Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge have already been completed. The Project Director claimed that more than 45 percent of the project had so far been completed.
The earth filling of more than 90 percent has already been completed. Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022 next.
A total of 365 acres under Chattogram district and 1000 acres under Cox's Bazar district had been acquired. Those lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors. The Tk18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose. Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk120 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delhi wants to move quickly on water sharing issues: Doraiswami
People under 18, pregnant women, chronic patients not to be vaccinated
Biman’s regular flights to Muscat from tomorrow
60 girders for 38 bridges arrive at Ctg Port
Work to change people's fate, PM to public representative
HC directive to stop drug supply to jails
Good communication system to drive country forward: Hasina
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft