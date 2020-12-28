60 girders for 38 bridges arrive at Ctg Port

Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail LineCHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: A total of 60 girders for 38 bridges of the 100-km -long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line Project have arrived at the Chattogram Port.

Engineer Mafizur Rahman, Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the constructions of 28 bridges of the project had so far been completed. The total number of the bridges of the project is 38. The constructions of other 10 bridges are going on, he said. Mafizur Rahman said a total of 140 girders are needed for 38 bridges. "The girders that arrived at the Chattogram Port were unloaded from the ships.

Installations of those girders on the bridges will begin in January next year."

The Project Director hoped that the rest of the girders would arrive in February next. The constructions of four major bridges - Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge have already been completed. The Project Director claimed that more than 45 percent of the project had so far been completed.

The earth filling of more than 90 percent has already been completed. Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022 next.

A total of 365 acres under Chattogram district and 1000 acres under Cox's Bazar district had been acquired. Those lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors. The Tk18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose. Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk120 billion.







