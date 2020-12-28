Work to change people's fate, PM to public representative

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the public representatives to work with responsibility for the welfare of people, gaining their trust and confidence. "You'll have to work for the welfare of people, changing their fate and gaining their confidence and trust," she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing virtully the oath-taking event of newly-elected chairman of Feni Zila Parishad Khairul Bashar Majumder at the Bangladesh Secretariat. Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to strengthen local government bodies by decentralization of power.

"We've been working with a goal to take the pace of development to village level," she said.

The Prime Minister also urged the elected representatives to follow the ideology and principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"As elected representatives, all will have to work with responsibility," she said.

Mentioning that Awami League made the people of the country united, she said they snatched the victory through a non-cooperation struggle and the armed war responding to the call of the Father of the Nation.

"Being a victorious nation, we want to move ahead raising heads in the world and fulfil the desires of the Father of the Nation," she said.

The Prime Minister asked the elected representatives and all others engaged in implementation of the government works to work for were,continuation of the country's development trend created so that Bangladesh could move raising its head in the world as a developed and prosperous country.

Sheikh Hasina said Awami League had formed the government after 21 years in 1996 and taken massive programmes and started research to ensure food security, economic progress, infrastructural development, enhancing power generation, development of roads, streets and bridges. "People have got the benefits of these (our programmes)."

She said when the Awami League came to power after the 21 years, the people of Bangladesh felt that the government serves them and works for them.

The Prime Minister administered the oath to the newly-elected Zila Parishad chairman through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban. -UNB









