Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
HC directive to stop drug supply to jails

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday released full text of verdict containing eight-point directives including a direction to prevent the supply of narcotics in jails across the country.
It also asked the authorities concerned of the government to ensure security, peace and discipline in and outside of the jails. In order to stop forgery in submission of "vokalatnama", a prerequisite legal document by way of which a litigant authorizes an advocate to represent his case to the courts, the HC has given its direction in the verdict.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the directives in the full text of the verdict. In the verdict the HC said all the authorities concerned in jail are directed to maintain register containing the names and addresses of all the convicts, under trial prisoners including the case numbers, section and the name of court in which the case is pending and the accused is convicted and sentenced. 'The jail authority shall also include the date of coming in and going out of the convict and under trial prisoners of any case.' The HC said the jail authorities shall always be alert and vigilant to keep peace and security in and around the jail premises and shall take appropriate legal steps to avert all kinds of unwanted and unbecoming situation, environment and conduct and misbehaviors.
The jail authorities are directed to strictly carry out the search on the body and apparel of the visitors and if any narcotics, drugs and contraband items are found from their possession, in that case, the jail authorities shall take necessary and appropriate legal action against that person, the HC said. The HC also directed the authorities concerned to strictly comply with the provisions of the Prisons Act, 1894, the Prisoners Act 1900 and Bangladesh Jail Code (Revised Edition), 2006 along with other laws relating to prisoners.
At the same time, the HC ordered the authorities concerned of jails to submit an affidavit of compliance of these directives after every three months to the office of the Supreme Court registrar general. The same HC bench, on October 19 this year, delivered a short verdict on this matter.
On that day, the HC bench directed Md Mizanur Rahman Kanak, an accused of a corruption case, to surrender to the lower court concerned in four weeks after receiving the verdict. The HC earlier found that the deputy jailor of Keraniganj Jail Md Khandaker Al Mamun has approved the vokalatnama for Kanak to seek bail in the case although he went out of the jail on bail granted by a virtual HC bench on June 15 this year. He got released from jail on June 25.
On October 11, Deputy Jailor Khandaker Al Mamun appeared before the HC bench following its summons order and apologised to the court for approving the vokalatnama for the accused to seek bail again from the HC although he was not in jail.


