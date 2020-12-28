Good communication system to drive country forward: Hasina



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurating the brand new Dash 8-400 aircraft named Dhrubatara of Biman Bangladesh Airlines virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Hasina made the remarks while inaugurating the latest addition to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet, a Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.

"The aircraft we are about to unveil today will boost our internal communications network while also enhancing connectivity with other South-East Asian countries," she said. "If we can establish good communication links with the countries around us, it would help us grow in all aspects, including business and trade”, she added.

Bangladesh purchased three Dash 8-400 aircraft from Canada under a G2G agreement, with Dhrubatara (North Star), named by the prime minister herself, being the first to arrive.

With it, Biman now has 19 aircraft at its disposal.

"The North Star helps with navigation. We are celebrating the Father of the Nation's birth centenary in 2020 while 2021 will the golden jubilee of our independence. Therefore, I have chosen the name with these things in mind."

In February, two more Dash 8 jets will be added to the fleet. -bdnews24.com









