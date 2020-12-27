Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Anti-Casino Drive

DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

An assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was demoted and one of its constables faced a cut in salary for 10 years after a probe found them guilty of helping some Nepalis flee during last
year's anti-casino drive.
ASI Golam Hossain Mithu was demoted to Nayek while the yearly increment of constable Dipankar Chakma will be slashed for 10 years, Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (Media) of DMP, said.
The DC said departmental action was taken after a probe found them guilty.
Such punishments in police are considered strict, police officials said.
Earlier, the DMP suspended Mithu, an ASI of DMP protection division, and Dipankar for their involvement in helping 15 Nepalis flee from their Segunbagichha apartments after Rab launched an anti-casino raid at Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club on September 18 in 2019.
The foreigners used to work at the club.
A CCTV footage of the building at Segunbagichha showed the Nepalis fleeing shortly after the two policemen and an "intelligence agency official" came out of their flats.
Sources said members of the intelligence agency also faced punishment, but the gravity of those could not be known immediately.
Skilled professionals, mostly from Nepal, were hired by casinos to operate modern electronic gambling boards in Dhaka.
During the raid last year, Rab officials said that they had collected evidence against Nepalis working in the casino but the officials leaked the information to the foreigners who left the country. The law enforcers had conducted operations at different casinos last year and arrested over 200 people, including many top leaders of front organisations of the ruling Awami League.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut
coronavirus update bangladesh
New strain of virus threatens children
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Rice output up, so is price
C-19 infections fall, death up
Now govt mulling 10km long Barishal-Bhola bridge


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft