DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut

An assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was demoted and one of its constables faced a cut in salary for 10 years after a probe found them guilty of helping some Nepalis flee during last

year's anti-casino drive.

ASI Golam Hossain Mithu was demoted to Nayek while the yearly increment of constable Dipankar Chakma will be slashed for 10 years, Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (Media) of DMP, said.

The DC said departmental action was taken after a probe found them guilty.

Such punishments in police are considered strict, police officials said.

Earlier, the DMP suspended Mithu, an ASI of DMP protection division, and Dipankar for their involvement in helping 15 Nepalis flee from their Segunbagichha apartments after Rab launched an anti-casino raid at Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club on September 18 in 2019.

The foreigners used to work at the club.

A CCTV footage of the building at Segunbagichha showed the Nepalis fleeing shortly after the two policemen and an "intelligence agency official" came out of their flats.

Sources said members of the intelligence agency also faced punishment, but the gravity of those could not be known immediately.

Skilled professionals, mostly from Nepal, were hired by casinos to operate modern electronic gambling boards in Dhaka.

During the raid last year, Rab officials said that they had collected evidence against Nepalis working in the casino but the officials leaked the information to the foreigners who left the country. The law enforcers had conducted operations at different casinos last year and arrested over 200 people, including many top leaders of front organisations of the ruling Awami League. -Agencies







