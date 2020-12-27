New strain of virus threatens children

Panic has spread around the world about a new strain of coronavirus. Many countries have suspended their flights to and from the UK. In such a situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of the member states to discuss the new type of coronavirus.

Public health experts said children are being affected by the new strain. If this variant enters our country, children would be at the highest risk, because there is no vaccine for them.

They have suggested cancelling flights to the UK but no decision has yet been taken to stop flights between Bangladesh and the UK.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque recently said, "Discussion were under way on whether flights will stop or not with the UK. Bangladesh is now observing the situation. Passengers from the UK will be in quarantine for 7 days. At the end of the quarantine they will be tested. Later, they will go home and maintain home quarantine."

Health experts said there is no such thing as home quarantine. They also blamed home quarantine for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country last March.

They said the situation in country is not good. If the new strain comes here, the situation will get worse and the experience in home quarantine is not good at all.

The new strain of the deadly virus was detected in south-east England in September. It then spread throughout the UK. About 50 per cent of those infected in Britain in October were infected with the new virus. Recent figures show that 43 per cent of southeastern England, 59 per cent of eastern England and 72 per cent of London's Covid-19 patients are affected by the new strain. The number of infections has risen sharply in recent weeks.

This new variant of coronavirus is infecting children at a massive rate. That is why the world is getting worried. At least 40 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas have cut off their flights to the United Kingdom.

Public Health Adviser Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)'s Public Health Advisory Committee, said, "First of all, flights from the UK should have been cancelled. But that did not happen, and if the flight is not cancelled, the new stain may come and the responsibility for that could fall on those who did not stop the flights."

"If somehow this new strain enters Bangladesh, it will be terrible that's for sure as every Covid-19 dedicated hospitals have become full of corona patients. It's not just people coming through airports, it's about 26 land ports and seaports - all of which need to be addressed. We should have control over these ports where our measures are fragile," he added.

He farther added "There is no such thing as home quarantine, it is never possible."

The first 'Paediatric Corona Unit' was opened at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for the treatment of coronavirus-infected children. A total of 24 corona infected children are now undergoing treatment there.

The statistics of the DGHS show that 34 children, aged from 0 to 10 years, and 57 children, aged from 11 to 20 years have died from Covid-19 in the country so far.

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the DGHS, said, "Children are being affected more with this variant. Although the rate of infection of children has not been high for so long here, now it may increase and if this variant continues to change, the vaccine may lose its effectiveness, it will be a big problem. There is no vaccine for children. The vaccine will not be given to those under 18 years of age. But these are the ones who are going to be most at risk now."

"If this variant comes to the country, the infection rate will increase and the death rate may increase. If the number of infections increases, the number of patients will increase, if the number of patients increases, the number of hospital admissions will increase proportionately and the ICU requirement will increase proportionately. This will be a big problem for us," he added.

"We should do what other countries have done. We should stop flights to and from the United Kingdom. The seven-day quarantine is spoken by the highest person in the Ministry of Health. But commenting on whether it would actually be possible to quarantine them, he said, "Past experience does not say that."





