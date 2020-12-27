Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New strain of virus threatens children

Experts worry over UK flights

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
HM Imam Hasan

Panic has spread around the world about a new strain of coronavirus. Many countries have suspended their flights to and from the UK. In such a situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of the member states to discuss the new type of coronavirus.
Public health experts said children are being affected by the new strain. If this variant enters our country, children would be at the highest risk, because there is no vaccine for them.
They have suggested cancelling flights to the UK but no decision has yet been taken to stop flights between Bangladesh and the UK.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque recently said, "Discussion were under way on whether flights will stop or not with the UK. Bangladesh is now observing the situation. Passengers from the UK will be in quarantine for 7 days. At the end of the quarantine they will be tested. Later, they will go home and maintain home quarantine."
Health experts said there is no such thing as home quarantine. They also blamed home quarantine for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country last March.
They said the situation in country is not good. If the new strain comes here, the situation will get worse and the experience in home quarantine is not good at all.
The new strain of the deadly      virus was detected in south-east England in September. It then spread throughout the UK. About 50 per cent of those infected in Britain in October were infected with the new virus. Recent figures show that 43 per cent of southeastern England, 59 per cent of eastern England and 72 per cent of London's Covid-19 patients are affected by the new strain. The number of infections has risen sharply in recent weeks.
This new variant of coronavirus is infecting children at a massive rate. That is why the world is getting worried. At least 40 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas have cut off their flights to the United Kingdom.
Public Health Adviser Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)'s Public Health Advisory Committee, said, "First of all, flights from the UK should have been cancelled. But that did not happen, and if the flight is not cancelled, the new stain may come and the responsibility for that could fall on those who did not stop the flights."
"If somehow this new strain enters Bangladesh, it will be terrible that's for sure as every Covid-19 dedicated hospitals have become full of corona patients. It's not just people coming through airports, it's about 26 land ports and seaports - all of which need to be addressed. We should have control over these ports where our measures are fragile," he added.
He farther added "There is no such thing as home quarantine, it is never possible."
The first 'Paediatric Corona Unit' was opened at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for the treatment of coronavirus-infected children. A total of 24 corona infected children are now undergoing treatment there.
The statistics of the DGHS show that 34 children, aged from 0 to 10 years, and 57 children, aged from 11 to 20 years have died from Covid-19 in the country so far.
Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the DGHS, said, "Children are being affected more with this variant. Although the rate of infection of children has not been high for so long here, now it may increase and if this variant continues to change, the vaccine may lose its effectiveness, it will be a big problem. There is no vaccine for children. The vaccine will not be given to those under 18 years of age. But these are the ones who are going to be most at risk now."
"If this variant comes to the country, the infection rate will increase and the death rate may increase. If the number of infections increases, the number of patients will increase, if the number of patients increases, the number of hospital admissions will increase proportionately and the ICU requirement will increase proportionately. This will be a big problem for us," he added.
"We should do what other countries have done. We should stop flights to and from the United Kingdom. The seven-day quarantine is spoken by the highest person in the Ministry of Health. But commenting on whether it would actually be possible to quarantine them, he said, "Past experience does not say that."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut
coronavirus update bangladesh
New strain of virus threatens children
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Rice output up, so is price
C-19 infections fall, death up
Now govt mulling 10km long Barishal-Bhola bridge


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft