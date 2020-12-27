

Actor Abdul Kader no more

Kader, who contracted Covid-19 soon after being diagnosed with cancer, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 8:20 am on Saturday, his daughter-in-law Zahida Islam confirmed.

He was laid to eternal rest at the same grave where his mother was buried at Banani graveyard in Dhaka on Saturday.

He was buried at the grave at about 5.35pm following second namaj-e-janaza held at a mosque adjacent to the graveyard. Actors, cultural activists and family members of the

deceased attended the namaj-e-janaza.

Shafiul Azam, son of Kader, said his father was buried at the grave of my grandmother according to his final wish.

Earlier, his first namaj-e-janaza was held at Mirpur DOHS Central Mosque.

The body of actor Abdul Kader was taken to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises at about 3.00pm where people from all walks of life including fans and well wishers paid their last tribute.

Kader shot to prominence with his rendition of the character of 'Bodi', in Humayun Ahmed's television serial 'Kothao Keu Nei'.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and grief over the actor's passing.

In a condolence message, Hasina said, "He will live in the hearts of the people for his fluent and spontaneous acting performances."

The actor went into treatment in early December for a series of health issues. He was later diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Dec 15 after being taken to India's Chennai for advanced treatment.

Upon his return home, Kader was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Dec 20. He subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus infection a day later.

The mortal remains of Kader will be kept at Shilpakala Academy from 3 pm to 4 pm Saturday for the public to pay tribute, according to the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.

Kader is survived by a son and a daughter.

Born in Munshiganj's Sonarang village in 1951, Kader started teaching at Singair College and Louhajanj College after obtaining a postgraduate degree in economics from Dhaka University.

He served as an executive at Bitopi advertising agency before joining leading footwear retailer Bata in 1979, where he remained for 35 years.

Until 1975, Kader was a member of the executive council of Dhaka University Central Students' Union theatre troupe 'Natya Chakra'. He had been a member of the troupe since 1973 where he served as the joint secretary for four years and as general secretary for six years. Later, he also worked as the director (training) of the theatre.

Some of his notable stage plays include 'Payer Awaj Pawa Jai', 'Aakhono Kritodash', 'Tomrai, Spordha', 'Dui Bon', and 'Meraj Fokirer Ma'. He has also performed in Bangla plays in Japan, Canada, Australia, Kolkata, Delhi and Dubai.

Kader started his acting career on TV with the children's drama 'Esho Golper Deshe' on BTV. He has acted in about 30 stage plays and 3,000 TV dramas. He was also a regular on BTV's popular magazine show 'Ityadi'.

Among his most memorable performances on TV came in Humayun Ahmed's serial 'Kothao Keu Nei', 'Matir Koley', 'Nokkhotrer Raat' and 'Shirshabindu'.

Apart from acting, the veteran actor has also appeared in several commercials.

In recognition of his long acting career, Kader received the TENASHINAS Award, Mahanagari Sanskritik Gosthi Award, Magician PC Sorcar Award and the Television Audience Forum Award, among others. -Agencies







