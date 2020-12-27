Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Actor Abdul Kader no more

PM condoles death

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Actor Abdul Kader no more

Actor Abdul Kader no more

Abdul Kader, a popular actor known for his comedic roles on television, has died in hospital care at the age of 69.
Kader, who contracted Covid-19 soon after being diagnosed with cancer, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 8:20 am on Saturday, his daughter-in-law Zahida Islam confirmed.
He was laid to eternal rest at the same grave where his mother was buried at Banani graveyard in Dhaka on Saturday.
He was buried at the grave at about 5.35pm following second namaj-e-janaza held at a mosque adjacent to the graveyard.  Actors, cultural activists and family members of the
deceased attended the namaj-e-janaza.
Shafiul Azam, son of Kader, said his father was buried at the grave of my grandmother according to his final wish.
Earlier, his first namaj-e-janaza was held at Mirpur DOHS Central Mosque.
The body of actor Abdul Kader was taken to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises at about 3.00pm where people from all walks of life including fans and well wishers paid their last tribute.
Kader shot to prominence with his rendition of the character of 'Bodi', in Humayun Ahmed's television serial 'Kothao Keu Nei'.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and grief over the actor's passing.
In a condolence message, Hasina said, "He will live in the hearts of the people for his fluent and spontaneous acting performances."
The actor went into treatment in early December for a series of health issues. He was later diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Dec 15 after being taken to India's Chennai for advanced treatment.
Upon his return home, Kader was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Dec 20.  He subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus infection a day later.
The mortal remains of Kader will be kept at Shilpakala Academy from 3 pm to 4 pm Saturday for the public to pay tribute, according to the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.
Kader is survived by a son and a daughter.
Born in Munshiganj's Sonarang village in 1951, Kader started teaching at Singair College and Louhajanj College after obtaining a postgraduate degree in economics from Dhaka University.
He served as an executive at Bitopi advertising agency before joining leading footwear retailer Bata in 1979, where he remained for 35 years.
Until 1975, Kader was a member of the executive council of Dhaka University Central Students' Union theatre troupe 'Natya Chakra'. He had been a member of the troupe since 1973 where he served as the joint secretary for four years and as general secretary for six years. Later, he also worked as the director (training) of the theatre.
Some of his notable stage plays include 'Payer Awaj Pawa Jai', 'Aakhono Kritodash', 'Tomrai, Spordha', 'Dui Bon', and 'Meraj Fokirer Ma'. He has also performed in Bangla plays in Japan, Canada, Australia, Kolkata, Delhi and Dubai.
Kader started his acting career on TV with the children's drama 'Esho Golper Deshe' on BTV. He has acted in about 30 stage plays and 3,000 TV dramas. He was also a regular on BTV's popular magazine show 'Ityadi'.
Among his most memorable performances on TV came in Humayun Ahmed's serial 'Kothao Keu Nei', 'Matir Koley', 'Nokkhotrer Raat' and 'Shirshabindu'.
Apart from acting, the veteran actor has also appeared in several commercials.
In recognition of his long acting career, Kader received the TENASHINAS Award, Mahanagari Sanskritik Gosthi Award, Magician PC Sorcar Award and the Television Audience Forum Award, among others.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut
coronavirus update bangladesh
New strain of virus threatens children
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Rice output up, so is price
C-19 infections fall, death up
Now govt mulling 10km long Barishal-Bhola bridge


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft