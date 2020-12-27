Rice output up, so is price



Farmers winnowing paddy at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As rice price in the local market is higher than that of the warehouses, farmers are not showing interest to sell rice or paddy to the government. Instead, people are stocking their produce at home to face any food crisis in future.

At the same time, the rice mills owners are also not responding to the government initiatives. As a result, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority is not getting response from the farmers and rice millers to help boost the government's internal rice procurement drive.

Considering the situation, the government has decided to import rice to enhance food grain stock in the warehouses to face unwanted food shortage in the upcoming days and ensure its supply for rationing service and social safety net programmes.

At the same time, the government has also decided to reduce the rice miller's storage limit, according to a circular issued on December 21 by the DG Food.

The circular said rice mills will be allowed to stock paddy three times higher than it can crush in 15 days for 30 days in the mills. The rice crushing period was considered eight hours in a day. Earlier, the limit was five times higher, according to the order issued on May 4 in 2011.

As a result, the rice millers must release their additional stocks from the godowns. The initiative of the government would help increase supply of rice in the market and control the increasing trend of rice price.

When contacted, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent that as the market price of rice and paddy is higher than in the warehouses, most rice millers are avoiding supplying rice to the government godowns. They are also not selling their rice in the market.

"Once following the new rule can be ensured, millers will be compelled to release their stocks in the market. It will increase supply of rice and help the government to control the market," he said, adding that at the same time, the government has also taken measures to import rice from abroad.

"We have already invited several international tenders for importing rice. The imported rice will enter the country soon. It will help us to enhance foodgrain stocks in the godowns and control the market ensuring adequate supply," he added.

According to the Ministry sources, the government is very much concerned about the increasing trend of rice in the market. The coarse rice, which was sold at Tk 40 to Tk 44 per kg in the last Aman season, is now being sold at Tk 48 to Tk 50. The average standard rice is being sold at Tk 54 to Tk 56 in the market instead of Tk 42 to Tk 46.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the rice production has now stood at 3.87 crore tonnes, which was around 3.35 crore tonnes before a decade, in the country. Despite huge increase in the production, the main reason of increasing rice price is stocking huge rice in the mills, intension of additional profits and movement of middlemen in the sector. If the government can resist their activities, the rice price can be controlled, Bangladesh Agriculture University's former vice chancellor MA Sattar Mandol told this correspondent.

He said the present hike of rice price is bringing no benefit to the farmers. Instead, the middlemen and rice millers are getting the profit. In this situation, the government should take steps so that the mass people can get rice at lower prices and famers do not become the loser.

Rejecting allegations against the millers for increasing rice price, Bangladesh Auto Major and Husking Mills Owners Association General Secretary Md Layek Ali told this correspondent that it was not true. The millers are not increasing the price. Instead, they are counting loss.

"But, everyone is blaming the millers for the price hike. No one is blaming the farmers for the hike of paddy price. Higher price of paddy is the main reason of rice price hike," he added.







