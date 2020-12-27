C-19 infections fall, death up

With the detection of 834 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the country saw the lowest single-day infections in nearly five months.

In the meantime, the deadly virus claimed 30 lives across the country, raising the death toll to 7,428 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 508,099. On August 2, the country recorded 886 Covid-19 infections. As many as 9,912 samples were tested at 163 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,159,260 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the 30 deceased, 23 were men and seven were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Twenty of the deceased died in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Around 1,685 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 450,488, with an 88.66 per cent recovery rate.

As per the gender breakdown of Covid-19 infections, 5,659 of the total deceased were men and 1,769 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, 1,759,266 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 80,287,068 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.

China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.







