Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 infections fall, death up

30 die, 834 infected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

With the detection of 834 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the country saw the lowest single-day infections in  nearly five months.
In the meantime, the deadly virus claimed 30 lives across the country, raising the death toll to 7,428 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 508,099. On August 2, the country recorded 886 Covid-19 infections.       As many as 9,912 samples were tested at 163 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,159,260 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the 30 deceased, 23 were men and seven were women.  They all died at different hospitals across the country. Twenty of the deceased  died in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
 Around 1,685 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 450,488, with an 88.66 per cent recovery rate.
As per the gender breakdown of Covid-19 infections, 5,659 of the total deceased were men and 1,769 were women.
The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, 1,759,266 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 80,287,068 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut
coronavirus update bangladesh
New strain of virus threatens children
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Rice output up, so is price
C-19 infections fall, death up
Now govt mulling 10km long Barishal-Bhola bridge


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft