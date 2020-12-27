Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: US imposes tests on UK airline passengers

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NEW YORK, Dec 26: All airline passengers arriving in the US from the UK are to be required to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.
From 28 December travellers will need to provide written documentation of their test result to airlines.
Other countries have shut their borders to UK flights because of the variant.
But its rapid spread has also led to stricter rules in the UK, including a ban on overseas trips for many Britons.
And US airlines have drastically scaled back flying to the UK and Europe, after the entry of most foreign nationals was suspended at the start of the pandemic.
Health officials say there is no evidence the new variant is more deadly, or would react differently to vaccines, but it is proving to be up to 70% more transmissible.
The decision by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require testing came after New York City introduced quarantine rules for international travellers in response to the variant.
The CDC said passengers must test negative via either a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or an antigen test.
Since Thursday, passengers travelling with Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic on UK flights to the US have already been required to provide a negative test taken within 72 hours before departure.
United Airlines will introduce similar requirements for passengers travelling from the UK to the US from 28 December.
As the new variant has spread quickly in London and south-east England, rules have been tightened across the UK, meaning more than 85% of the population - 48 million people - will be in the top two tiers after 26 December.
The UK reported 39,036 Covid cases on Thursday and another 574 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
DMP demotes ASI, hands constable with 10yr salary-cut
coronavirus update bangladesh
New strain of virus threatens children
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Rice output up, so is price
C-19 infections fall, death up
Now govt mulling 10km long Barishal-Bhola bridge


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft