Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

KABUL, Dec 26: A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning, killing at least four people including two police officers, officials said.
The deaths were caused by a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle detonated in western Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. The explosion wounded two civilians.
Two other police officers were wounded when a bomb attached to their car exploded earlier Saturday in southern Kabul, Faramarz said.
Maooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, said that four corpses and four wounded people were taken to hospital following the two explosions.
A third sticky bomb detonated in eastern Kabul but caused no casualties, he said.
There were reports of at least two other blasts elsewhere in the city but police had no immediate details.
In a separate report form northern Balkh province, a senior army officer was killed when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb, said Arif Iqbali, a Sholgara district police chief.    -AP



