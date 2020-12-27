Patiya MP Shamsul Haque tests Covid-19 positive

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26 (UNB) - Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, lawmaker of Chattogram-12 and whip of the parliament, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

His son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun confirmed this saying: "My father fell sick on December 20 and provided samples for Covid-19 testing on December 23."

"And he turned out to be Covid-19 positive," Sharun informed.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities in Bangladesh rose to 7,428 with 30 more deaths recorded until Saturday morning.

The death rate stood at 1.46% and 834 new cases pushed the caseload to 508,099, the Directorate General of Health Services said. So far, 450,488 patients - 88.01% - have recovered. -UNB







