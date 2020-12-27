Man had 17 gold bars belonging to brother ‘mugged’ to pay off loan: Police

The incident of 17 gold bars mugged from two brothers in Rajshahi city four days ago was apparently staged by one of the siblings.

Police on Saturday arrested Jiten Dhar (48), brother of Dwijen Dhar, and recovered 16 out of the 17 gold bars -- that were "mugged" -- from his possession in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.

Jiten managed to sell one gold bar, Golam Ruhul Kuddus, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said.

Dwijen Dhar, of Feni district, bought 17 gold bars -- each weighing 10 tola -- worth Tk 1,12,71,000 from two jewellery shops in the district and took those to his brother Jiten's house in Rajshahi's Puthia on December 21.

The incident of mugging occurred on December 22 morning when the brothers were taking the gold bars to Rajshahi city -- to sell those to a jewellery shop.

While they were walking from Bhadra Bus Stop to the city, four men on two motorcycles intercepted them. They identified themselves as "men of the administration" and took away the bag containing the gold bars from them.

Dwijen filed a case with Boalia Police Station regarding the mugging, reports our Rajshahi correspondent.

During investigation, police suspected Jiten for his incoherent statement. During a stage of interrogation, Jiten admitted to police that it was he who planned and staged the mugging. Based on his statement, police found 16 gold bars from his house. He told police that he sold one of the gold bars to a jewellery shop in Natore. Jiten borrowed some 1.40 crore while constructing his house in Puthia. When he learnt about the gold bars, he saw a way out of the debt and planned the "mugging". -Agencies







