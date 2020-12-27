Video
Woman killed for ‘dowry’, husband on the run

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MAGURA, Dec 26: A 20-year-old woman has been killed allegedly by her husband for dowry in Raipur village of Mohammadpur upazila.
Munira Khatun married to 25-year-old Zia Munshi for barely four months, was hit with a wood log by her husband after a heated argument between them over dowry turned violent on Friday, police said.
Quoting local people, a sub-inspector of Babukhali police camp, said that the couple used to fight often as Zia was demanding dowry from the first day of marriage.
Arif Mollah, father of the woman, alleged that Zia used to torture her daughter for dowry since their marriage. "On Friday morning, Zia had called me to take our daughter back home."
"We have recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for an autopsy," said Tarek Biswas, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station.     -UNB



