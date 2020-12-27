Video
Commercial lamb farming venture launched in Barind region

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: A commercial lamb farming programme has been introduced in Rajshahi Barind region aimed at improving the living and livelihood condition of the distressed and marginalized people besides meeting the protein deficiency through sustainable farming expansion of the domestic animal.
The venture has been opened formally through the beneficiaries of Christian Commission for Development in Bangladesh (CCDB), a non-government organization, at a function held at Narkelbaria campus of Rajshahi University (RU) on Tuesday.
On the occasion, 12 lambs were distributed among the beneficiaries on behalf of a project titled 'Validation of Good Practices of On-farm Lamb Production System'. Besides, a six-member executive body of 59 sheep farmers was constituted.
Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in RU has been implementing the project with financial support of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) for the last couple of years with the main thrust of further extension of sheep farming to the region's rural areas.
On behalf of the project, 59 farmers were given 600 lambs besides imparting them with need-based training on how to rear those in three categories in Paba and Godagari Upazilas in Rajshahi district.
RU Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Chowdhury Jakaria attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the venture as chief guest, while Project Coordinator Prof Abul Hashem and Principal Investigator Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder spoke as focal persons.
Co-investigator of the project Prof Akhtarul Islam and Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer of the department Dr Hemayetul Islam Arif also spoke disseminating the expertise on the issue.
The veterinary experts and academics underscored the need for promoting commercial sheep farming to reduce rural poverty alongside meeting protein demand of people.     -BSS


