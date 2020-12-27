Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two killed in separate mishaps in city

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Two youths were killed in separate incidents in city's Jatrabari and Middle Badda areas on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.
In Jatrabari, an employee of a blacksmith shop (Badal San Ghar) was electrocuted while sharpening knives at Bhai Bhai Super market.
Police Inspector Md Bacchu Miah of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) outpost said that the victim was identified as Rabiul Islam, 25, son of Mohammad Manu Miah, hailed from Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj district.
"Rabiul came touch a live electric wire while sharpening a knife at the shop at about 11:30 am. Later he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctor declared him dead," he added.
Meanwhile, a construction worker identified as Zakir Hawladar, 42, died after falling from an empty elevator while casting pillars of a seven-storey building.
Colleague of the deceased Farhad Hossian said that he succumbed to his injuries after 15 minutes of the accident at about 3:45 pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman killed for ‘dowry’, husband on the run
Commercial lamb farming venture launched in Barind region
Two killed in separate mishaps in city
DU seeks opinion from teachers, students
Editors Forum protests Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism
Reach out to more people through art: Doraiswami
3 held with 1.46 lakh Yaba
Prof Deen Mohammad to stay at NINH for 3 more years


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft