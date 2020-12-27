Two killed in separate mishaps in city

Two youths were killed in separate incidents in city's Jatrabari and Middle Badda areas on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.

In Jatrabari, an employee of a blacksmith shop (Badal San Ghar) was electrocuted while sharpening knives at Bhai Bhai Super market.

Police Inspector Md Bacchu Miah of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) outpost said that the victim was identified as Rabiul Islam, 25, son of Mohammad Manu Miah, hailed from Rupganj Upazila of Narayanganj district.

"Rabiul came touch a live electric wire while sharpening a knife at the shop at about 11:30 am. Later he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctor declared him dead," he added.

Meanwhile, a construction worker identified as Zakir Hawladar, 42, died after falling from an empty elevator while casting pillars of a seven-storey building.

Colleague of the deceased Farhad Hossian said that he succumbed to his injuries after 15 minutes of the accident at about 3:45 pm.







