DU seeks opinion from teachers, students

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have sought opinion from the teachers and students of the university on TSC's 'overall development and expansion initiatives' amid criticism from different corners over the matter.

Acting chief engineer of the university sent a letter to the deans of all faculties and the directors of different institutes on Thursday seeking their views.

'Under the kind guidance of former student of DU and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, initiatives have been taken for the overall development and expansion of TSC of Dhaka University. The expectations and recommendations of the esteemed teachers and students of the university regarding the overall development and expansion of TSC are being invited, "reads the letter.

In the letter, the Acting Chief Engineer also requested the Deans and Directors to convey this to the teachers and students.

Teachers and students will be able to submit their comments and recommendations through (https://forms.gle/ GnfMKXKS1NBVZGND7) web link until January 2, said the letter.

On September 21,2019 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said four large structures - the National Museum, the Public Library, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University and the DMCH - will be reconstructed.

Sheikh Hasina said there were only 4,000-5,000 students when the TSC was constructed in the 1960s. But the number of DU students and teachers is now over 40,000. Besides, TSC auditorium and cafeteria are decades old.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)

Sheikh Hasina said the TSC will be reconstructed so that the TSC complex can accommodate the huge number of teachers and students, offices of various cultural and socio-political organisations.

An international standard auditorium will also be constructed at the TSC, she said, adding that a plan to develop the TSC complex has already been prepared.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has already started work to rebuild the TSC.

Meanwhile, some teachers and students opposed the decision to demolish the TSC building, but PWD authorities have received a demand letter from DU as part of the design preparation process.







