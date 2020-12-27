Editors Forum protests Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, on Saturday protested recent vandalism of sculptures including that of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bagha Jatin in Kushtia, says a press release.

At a meeting, the forum also urges all members of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) to cast vote for Farida- Faroque panel in the upcoming JPC polls to be held on 31 December, added the release signed by Faroque Ahmed Talukder, member secretary of the forum.

Nominated by the Pro-liberation Journalists' Forum, Farida Yeasmin contesting for the President post while Omar Faruque for General Secretary for the JPC's next executive committee.

The meeting was presided over by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, chief adviser to the forum and editor of the Daily Observer, the release added.

Bangladesh Editors Forum adviser and editor of the Amader Cumilla Nayeemul Islam Khan, Bangladesher Khabor editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and Bhorer Dak editor KM Belayet Hossain, Forum convener and Dainik Swadesh Protidin editor Rafiqul Islam Ratan, joint convener and acting editor of the Alokito Bangladesh Mahmud Anwar, member secretary and Dainik Ajkaler Khobor editor Faroque Ahmed Talukder, Amader Notun Somoy editor Nasima Khan Monti, Dainik Janata editor Ahsan Ullah, Daily Industry editor Dr Enayet Karim, Acting Editor of Manabkantha Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, Sharebiz editor Mir Moniruzzaman, Bangladesher Alo editor Mofizur Rahman Khan, Sangbad Protidin acting editor Rimon Mahfuz, Protidiner Sangbad acting editor SM Mahbubur Rahman , among others, were present in the meeting.









