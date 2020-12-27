

Reach out to more people through art: Doraiswami

"I think through art, we hope to be able to reach out to many more people," the High Commissioner said, highly appreciating the artworks of Bangladeshi artists.

Vikram Doraiswami, accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Doraiswami, made the remarks while visiting the ongoing two-month long groupartexhibitiontitled "SheikhHasina: On the Right Side of History" featuring 21 artists at Cosmos Centre in the city.

Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group Masud Jamil Khan was, among others, present.

The High Commissioner said Bangladesh is "uniquely talented" as the quality of arts that they see in Bangladesh are truly spectacular.

"This is the best time to celebrate our art. I think this is an important moment for us to celebrate art," he said adding that Bangladesh is in a wonderful historical juncture today and is set to celebrate 50 years of its Independence, 50 years of friendship between Bangladesh and India in 2021; and ongoing celebrations of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The High Commissioner, impressed by the 'wonderful art gallery', said the centrality of arts is in the shared and historical experience of Bangladesh and India.

He said art is the most fundamental expression by which they not only assert identities but also maintain history, culture and narrative.

The High Commissioner said he is keen to bring Indian artists to Bangladesh and wants to do more on this front. "We can do more in the future."

Masud Khan said Gallery Cosmos believes that art needs people and people need art.

He also said one eye sees and the other feels. "I think you will all agree that each and every art piece here is unique and special in its own way."

Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with the Cosmos Atelier71 recently hosted anartcamp supported by the Cosmos Foundation on Prime MinisterSheikhHasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.

Artists Alakesh Ghosh, Ahmed Shamshuddoha,SheikhAfzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Ratneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, Hasura Akter Rumky and Surovi Akter had participated in the camp. The artworks produced at the camp are being showcased at the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open till February 12, 2021 at Cosmos Centre and it can only receive 20 visitors at any one time.

The Indian High Commissioner visited different sections of Cosmos Group at the Cosmos Centre, including the UNB newsroom. -UNB







