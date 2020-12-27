

Border killing: Promises are made to be broken



However, at least 48 Bangladeshi citizens have been killed along the Indo-Bangla border this year, according to Rights Body Ain o Salish Kendra. Violence and killing on the border by the BSF continue despite repeated assurances made by the Indian side of bringing down the border casualties to zero. Last year, 43 Bangladeshis were killed by trigger-happy BSF members.



Bangladesh and India share a 4,053km-long border. The border between Bangladesh and India has already earned notoriety for the human cost. It is considered the most "sensitive". The Indian side has repeatedly pledged not to use lethal force along border, but it has failed to deliver on its promise of "zero deaths". Since 2000, more than 1,000 Bangladeshis have been killed in border areas, according to rights defenders who described the Indo-Bangla border as "killing fields". Unfortunately, all of the victims are poor, unarmed villagers, cattle-rearers and fisherfolk.



After every incident of border killing when our government expresses its concerns, the Indian side routinely makes promises of stopping the killings. But surprisingly, the killings persist even after the issue has been discussed in different forums by the two governments. It is disturbing that the Indian side terms these killings as "undesirable deaths" and comes up with the excuse of "self-defence". There are also many reported cases of BSF's torture on innocent Bangladeshis, including children.



